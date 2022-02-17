Many people may be wondering, what the American Red Cross is doing locally and where the donated money for the tornado victims is going. Local Executive Director for the American Red Cross, Misty Thomas, spoke at the Hopkins County Fiscal Court meeting this week to address this concern and to give preliminary updates on specific projects that could potentially be taken care of for the residents of Hopkins County.
Since the December tornadoes, more than 900 national volunteers made their way to Kentucky to help in any and every way possible. According to Thomas, Kentucky was the largest disaster and therefore received more volunteers than usual. These volunteers and immediate response teams set up shelters, and used donated dollars to team up with local restaurants to feed those in need. Damage assessors, using the FEMA guidelines, were on the ground looking at the homes and properties that were affected and how to properly proceed. After the completed assessment, it was deemed roughly 3,000 Kentucky homes and 597 homes in Hopkins County that were considered destroyed and those who owned these properties were rendered homeless.
On the fifth day, case work started, offering families wrap around services and financial assistance. Financial aid of more than two million dollars, so far, was administered, which is almost four times more than what is typically given out for first round of assistance, according to Thomas. Next of kin was also contacted for funding assistance, as The American Red Cross is sensitive to those who lost family during this disaster. Trained mental health and spiritual health therapists are here for people to talk to, stipends have been given to people who needed further assistance, and all medical equipment has or will be replaced, this includes dentures, walkers, wheelchairs, prescription glasses, and more.
According to Thomas, we are now moving from the response phase to the recovery phase. Long term recovery groups are stationed in Hopkins County with specialists here through March.
“Starting today, your citizens may receive a text or call from Buddhist Tzu Chi, national partner of Red Cross who uses data to give out gift cards to those who have been considered homeless,” Thomas said. “We want to let people know this is not a scam, but this is a financial blessing from them as well. This is a real reach out to help those in need.”
They were in Mayfield, Bowling Green and Dawson Springs, and they will be back again in Hopkins County. This group leans on The Red Cross to use the data to reach out to those who have been rendered homeless.
In regards to getting more tornado sirens, as many Hopkins County magistrates have been asking for, The American Red Cross is in the preliminary stages of looking into funding to try to provide help in this area. They could potentially offer grant money for tornado sirens to all affected counties who are interested in warning systems.
As of right now, according to Thomas, the American Red Cross is looking to see if this is feasible as many variables come into play. Solar versus electronic sirens, supply and demand issues/shortages, how many are needed per county, location is key, whether it is on public or federal property, etc. Thomas has been reaching out to counties throughout the region to gather the necessary data to get the ball rolling on this project. There is more to come on this matter.
These are just a few of the ways that The American Red Cross is helping in our region. For more information you can contact the local Western Kentucky American Red Cross Chapter in Madisonville, 270-821-6784.
