The Madisonville Police Department released the following report:
• Larry Don Truitt, was charged, August 30, 2022, for probation violation.
• Lamar Aaron Richardson, was charged, August 30, 2022, for possession of methamphetamine and drug paraphernalia and contempt of court, libel/slander and resistance to order.
• Hunter S. Smith, was charged, August 30, 2022, for theft by unlawful taking and shoplifting.
• Patrick C. Wilson, was charged, August 30, 2022, for trafficking synthetic drugs in the first offense and non-payment of court costs, fees/fines.
• Joshua Woody, was charged, August 30, 2022, for failure to appear in court.
• Steven Smith, was charged, August 30, 2022, for failure to appear in court.
• Jacob Bryce Coe, was charged, August 31, 2022, for possession of methamphetamine, marijuana, drug paraphernalia and failure to/or improper signal and tampering with physical evidence.
