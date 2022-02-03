Although it has not been used since 2005, members of the community are working to reestablish the Hopkins County Long-Term Recovery Group.
Group Co-Chair Heath Duncan said the goal of the group is to expedite the recovery for the survivors, to utilize available federal, state, and local resources, and to advocate for the communities needs.
“This is a long-term recovery group, so this is aimed at being around as long as it needs to be,” he said.
The group was around for several years after the tornado affected the county in 2005. He said once the group was no longer needed it went dormant.
“Once this storm moved through, we recognized the group still existed, and we just brought it back to life,” said Duncan.
Mike Duncan, the other group co-chair, said the group plans to help people long-term to put their lives back together.
“Trying to help people with their physical and emotional needs, but it is going to take some time,” he said.
Heath said the group will be made up of an executive committee, an advisory committee, and then smaller sub-committees. The sub-committees will cover case management, construction, volunteer management, finance, unmet needs, and a spiritual and emotional care committee, to name a few.
“There are organizations and individuals from the community that will be involved in each of those committees,” he said.
The different committees will reach out to the community to determine the needs of the community members affected by the tornado, whether it is housing needs, finance, or spiritual needs that have not been met.
The sub-committees are based on an organizational model created by the Kentucky Volunteer Organizations Active in Disaster. Heath said that the group is experienced working in disaster situations, so they would know what the base needs are.
The group has only had a few official meetings. Heath and Mike said they are still figuring things out and trying to get organized.
Health said they did know the executive board would be the decision-makers, while the advisory committee would consist of community members in law, real estate, or whatever needs the group has.
“That group will probably shift and change over time,” he said.
Mike said since the group is still trying to determine the structure and potential training for committees, they are not sure when it will be up and available for the community.
“Everybody needs to be aware this is long-term recovery,” he said. “It is not days, or weeks, it is years. You can’t rebuild overnight.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.