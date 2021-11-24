It’s beginning to look a lot like Christmas in Dawson Springs.
Just after dark on Sunday evening, the City of Dawson Springs hosted its annual Christmas lighting ceremony downtown in the square. Miss Dawson Springs 2021 Aly McCord led the crowd in a countdown to the illumination of the city’s holiday decor, and special recognitions were conducted by the Professional Women’s Club and the City.
Ashlee Mawdsley, on behalf of the Professional Women’s Club, presented Jeff and Christy Winfrey with the club’s yearly ‘Spirit Award,’ ”for their hard work and dedication to the community of Dawson Springs,” said Mawdsley.
The Winfreys “do so much for our community--from preaching the gospel at their home church or at the local nursing home, to going to the Hopkins County Food Bank to give food and deliver it to families in need,” Mawdsley said as she awarded the couple a plaque in recognition of their efforts. “They also shop and work for the local DAPS food bank and help load vehicles at the square when the food trucks come to town.”
Jeff is pastor of the Dawson Springs Primitive Baptist Church, while Christy served as a longtime program assistant for the Dawson Springs Independent Schools’ FRYSC.
“They volunteer their time and services to the Family Resource and Youth Services Center in the Dawson Springs school system and the Shop with a Cop program,” Mawdsley continued. “Whatever the need, they are always eager to help--they are truly what a community service family is made of.”
Philip and Dianne Back proclaimed that Peggy Ferguson was named ‘Citizen of the Year’ for 2021 by the City of Dawson Springs. Ferguson “grew up in Dawson Springs and graduated from Dawson Springs High School with honors in 1972,” said Mrs. Back. “While in high school, she worked at Pennyrile State Park, and this is where her friendship began with Philip and I.”
A graduate of Western Kentucky University, Virginia Tech, and the Air War College, Ferguson resided in Dawson Springs until 1981, when she accepted a position with the federal government, working in Louisville, Washington, D.C., and St. Louis.
“In 2006, she retired and returned to live in the home built by her late grandparents in the Charleston area,” Mrs. Back said. “Since retiring, she has become active in the following Dawson Springs organizations: Museum Board member and treasurer; Historic Preservation Society, chairperson; West Hopkins Industries, member; Friends of Pennyrile, member; YW member and president; Garden Club member; and Methodist Church treasurer.”
At the conclusion of the ceremony, Mayor Chris Smiley reminded the crowd that the Dawson Springs Christmas Parade will be held on Sunday, Dec. 5 at 5 p.m.
The deadline to register for the parade is Thursday, Dec. 2 at 4 p.m.
Interested parties can submit applications via the drive-thru of the annex building until the deadline.
The theme of the parade is ‘A Season of Giving.’ Volunteers with DAPS, or Dawson Area Personal Services, will be walking alongside their float accepting donations of food items by those in attendance at the parade, according to member Rusty Akers.
“All in the spirit of giving, our float will be a big, decorated basket,” he said. “This is a great way to replenish shelves at the food bank.”
