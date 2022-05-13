The Anne P. Baker Gallery in the Glema Mahr Center for the Arts is hosting “The Imaginable Becomes Tangible,” an exhibit by Mark S. White.
The exhibit is a collection of ceramics and paintings done by White and is on display until July 17.
Art Center Director Brad Downall said White is a retired hairstylist from Evansville.
“His work is creative, it is free in its style, and as an artist, he is very good,” he said.
What makes White’s exhibit even more interesting is that he is entirely self-taught as an American artist. His pieces offer a glimpse into his vibrant thoughts and imagination.
Downall said he first saw White’s talent several years ago when he entered his work into a juried art show. He asked White if he had enough pieces for a one-person show, and he said he did not but could.
There are about 80 pieces in the exhibit consisting of 40 paintings and 42 ceramic pieces, said Downall. White paints primarily on large canvases to allow observers to see the textures and layers of color.
“Every piece in the show is just unique and very strong,” he said. “His skill level is exceptional quality.”
He said the pieces bring out the happiness in those who view them.
“They are really full of color and full of life,” said Downall.
The art center’s summer hours are from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Thursday, however, in June the center will also be open from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Fridays. For more information on the center hours, visit the Glema Mahr Center for the Arts Facebook page.
For more information on the exhibit, contact the Glema Mahr Center for the Arts at 270-824-8650 or visit their website at www.glemacenter.org.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.