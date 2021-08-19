The Hopkins County Humane Society helped rescue 35 dogs held in small cages that were piled with animal feces and the skeletal remains of other dogs last week in a neighboring county.
On Aug. 11 the humane society was called in by the Caldwell County Sheriff’s Office to help rescue and care for the dogs. From that number, 27 dogs were brought back to Hopkins County, said Humane Society Executive Director Dustin Potenza.
“It was one of the worst we had ever seen, and I’ve been here for 10 years now,” he said.
The humane society was contacted by the sheriff’s office about a dog hoarding situation around 7:30 p.m on Aug. 11.
“They didn’t have the means to care for that many animals at their county, nor did they have an animal control officer at that time,” said Potenza. “They were requesting mutual aid.”
Employees from the humane society arrived at the residence before 9 p.m. to start removing animals from the property. Once the sheriff’s department had the owner surrender the animals, they were able to start getting the dogs.
Potenza said they had to cut their way to the backyard, where they found small foot cages surrounded by an overgrown lawn. He said some of the dogs had dog hair matted in their teeth from chewing on deceased kennel mates.
The animals’ condition were brought to the attention of the sheriff’s department when adult protective services came to check on the owner. Potenza said his understanding of the situation is that the owner’s spouse passed away a few weeks ago, which is how adult protective services came to be involved.
“I don’t know about the charges,” he said. “I don’t know if charges will still be sought. I do know that the owner did surrender the animals.”
Potenza said they brought 13 dogs back with them Wednesday, before going back Thursday to get 10 more. On Saturday one dog was transported to Hopkins County and three more on Tuesday.
Normally, the animal shelter could not handle accepting or caring for that many dogs, but when they got the call, the shelter was at a place where they could, said Potenza.
“Everything just kind of aligned well for us,” said Potenza. “If these all would have been larger labs, we could not have taken in that many.”
Thankfully, there were many different-sized dogs, and a lot of them were housed together on the property.
“We were able to put the same ones back together here at the facility,” said Potenza. “That is why we were able to take in so many.”
While the shelter had no shortage of dogs before, they now have 85 dogs in their care, he said.
All of the dogs rescued from Caldwell County are under vet care because they have sarcoptic mange, which is a mite that burrows into the skin causing extreme irritation, said Potenza. The mange is also highly contagious to other animals and humans, so they are housed separately from the other dogs in the shelter.
“We have to be very cautious with how we handle them, and we can’t send them out to foster homes at this time,” he said. “We are looking at a few months recovery time.”
He said they are very optimistic that all the dogs from Caldwell County will eventually be adoptable or transfered to partner rescue groups.
“Right now, our primary focus is getting them the medical care that they need and getting them up to that level,” said Potenza.
Because no one knows what exactly the dogs ate while on the property, the shelter is careful about what they are fed and how much.
“We do have them on a special diet for sensitive skin and a sensitive stomach,” said Potenza.
As for the other animals in the shelter, Potenza said they are looking into getting them adopted or sent to partner rescue agencies to free up some space.
With the influx of animals, the shelter is relying on its volunteers a lot and on donations.
“The outpouring of help from local agencies, local rescue groups, and local rescues has been great,” said Potenza. “We are making everything work.”
The shelter created a Facebook group specifically for the Caldwell County dogs called 23andUs+1, where they update on how the dogs are doing and if the shelter has any immediate needs for the dogs.
Donations can be made via PayPal on the humane society’s website, https://www.hopkinscountyhumanesociety.com/.
Potenza said through August, all dog adoptions will be 20% off.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.