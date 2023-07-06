This summer, The Glema Mahr Center for the Arts will show a production of The Addams Family — A New Musical.
The community theatre production features an original story with all the favorite characters, including Gomez, Morticia, Wednesday, Pugsley, Grandma, Uncle Fester, Lurch, and many more family members.
Liz Schweizer, with the Glema, said the original story shows a grown-up Wednesday Addams falling in love with a sweet, smart young man from a respectable family, a man her parents have never met. On top of that, she asks her father not to tell her mother, so Gomez does something he has never done before, keeps a secret from Morticia.
“Everything will change for the whole family on the fateful night they host a dinner for Wednesday’s “normal” boyfriend and his parents,” she said.
The show will be at 7 p.m. on July 14 and 15 and at 2 p.m. on July 16. Tickets are $16 for general admission and $8 for students and children.
Tickets are available now at the Glema Center office, at 270-821-2787, or online at glemacenter.org.
The Glema is open from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Monday-Thursday at 2000 College Drive in Madisonville.
