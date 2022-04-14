CASA of Midwest Kentucky works hard to spread awareness on child abuse prevention, especially during April, which Child Abuse Prevention Awareness month.
Blue Sunday, April 24, is a day of national observance to educate churches on the mission of CASA and how they try to prevent child abuse in their county. Area churches are being asked to allow a CASA volunteer to speak during their services that day.
Executive Director of CASA of the Midwest Daphyne Maddox said Blue Sunday is a campaign to get churches in their community more involved.
“We know, especially in our rural communities, that our largest groups of people are churches, so what better way to try to help,” she said. “A lot of people in our small communities don’t know that child abuse is an issue unless it has personally touched their lives.”
Last year in Hopkins County, 122 children were in court because of abuse and neglect, but according to the Department of Community Based Services the real number could be as high as 271 children.
Maddox said those numbers were when students were not able to go to school every day and teachers didn’t see them every day, so the number of children who needed help was probably higher.
“The school is one of our number one reporters, they are seeing the kids daily and they can recognize if there are issues or neglect,” she said.
Although Blue Sunday is set as April 24, churches can take part in educating their congregation any day of the week.
She said there are multiple ways churches can be a part of spreading awareness. They can contact CASA to ask for information to out in their foyers or information that could be emailed out to church members.
“We can provide little blips for them to put in those kinds of documents about the need in the community and how they can help as a church,” said Maddox.
Even some of the board members could talk to the congregation or speak on a Wednesday night and give some information on how CASA helps the children who have been abused and neglected in the community. She said churches could even take a moment and just say a prayer.
“That is something easy they can all do,” said Maddox. “They can say a prayer for those who are working in child abuse prevention and for the kids who are getting abused and neglected.”
She said the more people are aware of child abuse and prevention, the better the community can help.
To request information on CASA or Blue Sunday, contact CASA of Midwest Kentucky at 270-245-5112, email dmaddox@midwestcasa.org, or visit www.midwestcasa.org.
