Winter weather can cause challenges for us humans, but it is also important to think about what winter weather means for our beloved pets, especially those who love to spend time outside. Frigid temps and colder weather does pose health hazards even though your pet may seem happiest outside.
A dog’s fur coat is his winter coat, but it is important to remember that most pets lose the majority of their body heat through the pads of their feet, ears and respiratory tract.
According to the Hopkins County Humane Society, below freezing temperatures are supposed to hit our area and last from December 22-25 so it is important to prepare now.
Tips provided by the Humane Society are:
• Ensure you have a means of keeping your outside animals warm and hydrated.
• Make any dog house repairs now. Make sure all hose are sealed and the inside is completely protected from the elements.
• The dog house should be big enough for the dog to stand, circle and lie down
• Stuff dog houses full of straw, not hay, blankets of shavings. Straw repels moisture and is hollow which helps with insulation.
If you need straw, a dog house, or food please call their office directly, 270-821-8965. Do not wait until the weather has turned for the worse or they can not guarantee assistance.
In addition to cold temperatures, there are other winter hazards you should be aware of when your pets are outside,
Sharp ice can cut your pets feet, don’t leave them on cold concrete for more than a few minutes
Some salt and deicing products can hurt your pet’s feet and their digestive systems if eaten. Washing feet after a walk will help, but try to use pet friendly deicer if possible. It dissolves quickly so it doesn’t clump on their pads of the paw.
For more information or if you need assistance for your pets, be sure to contact The Hopkins County Humane Society via phone or their Facebook page.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.