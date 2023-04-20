The Madisonville College Foundation will have the annual Derby Day Celebration gala on Saturday, May 6.
MCC Director of Advancement Austin Tarkington said the celebration will bring together the Madisonville College Foundation, Madisonville Community College, and community supporters for a day of enjoyment while supporting the foundation’s mission of eliminating financial barriers students may face while attending college.
“All proceeds will directly benefit student scholarships at Madisonville Community College,” he said. “This year’s event promises to be a memorable experience capturing the spirit of the Kentucky Derby.”
The event will take place in the Beshear Center at the MCC North Campus. The event will begin with a social hour and silent auction at 4:30 p.m.
Around 5:45 p.m., the 149th Kentucky Derby will be streamed, with dinner and a live auction to follow. The auction will feature a range of items from experiences, services, items donated by local businesses, and more.
Guests are encouraged to dress in their finest derby attire, including elaborate hats, dapper suits, and stylish dresses. There will be a Best Hat contest.
Tickets are $150 per person or $1,000 for a table of eight. Tickets must be purchased in advance.
Call the MCC Advancement Office to reserve tickets at 270-824-8595 or 270-824-8593 or visit http://bit.ly/3nZpjHf.
