The Kentucky Innovation Station hosted a workshop yesterday, open to the public, discussing the process and procedures on How to Start a Home-Based Business in Your Kitchen.
Presenter, Lewis Ramsey, with the Kentucky Food Safety Branch of the Kentucky Cabinet for Health and Family Services, provided all necessary information, fielded questions from those in attendance and went over the application process on how to get your business started.
Ramsey spoke to the three different food programs that the Food Safety Branch offers. He also explained what the Health Department is responsible for and the different permits that may be needed depending on what you are trying to make and sell.
Restaurant tax was a heated topic during the presentation, along with parking issues and zoning within the city. Members of the city were present to help answer questions.
Some of the facts that many were unaware of, and most interested in, were of course, how much money can you make from this? Ramsey stated you can go up to $60,000 per year.
Other interesting information that the crowd was unaware of is that you must grow the primary ingredient for the product, it can not be purchased.
You must produce the recipe, get it approved, and provide an approved label on the product, which some of those in attendance were not aware of.
In some cases you must use a commercial community kitchen that is approved, which opened up the topic of is there one in Hopkins County.
“We don’t have a community kitchen here,” said Melanie Tapp, Business Relationship Director Madisonville-Hopkins County Economic Development Corporation. “The Extension Office has talked about it. I do know some restaurants in town rent out their kitchens out for people to use on days that they are not open.”
If you are interested in starting a home-based business but you were not able to attend the workshop, reach out to Ruthann Padgett, VP of Operations for the Madisonville-Hopkins County Economic Development Corporation, for more information, or she can point you in the right direction depending what you are inquiring about.
