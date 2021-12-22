Members of the Dawson Springs Board of Education met on Monday evening with heavy hearts after the loss of one of their own.
The tornado that ravaged Dawson Springs on Dec. 10 claimed the life of fellow board member Jenny Bruce. Before her retirement in 2020, Bruce spent 40 years in various roles throughout the district, the majority of that time spent as the school system’s financial director. She was elected to the board of education by voters in Dawson Springs in November of last year.
Bruce’s love for the school system made the decision to run for a seat on the board in the last general election an easy one.
“My main goal for our school district is to make sure it remains here for many years to come,” she said in an Oct. 2020 interview. “I hope to see our student population grow; I feel that we have a great school district and have a lot to offer.”
Superintendent Leonard Whalen called the meeting to order with a moment of silence in Bruce’s memory. Bruce’s usual chair, to the direct right of Whalen, sat empty — a stark reminder of the loss.
Board members, Superintendent Whalen included, found it difficult to speak of Bruce without choking up. Several attempts were made, but due to extreme grief, board Chairperson Vicki Allen provided a written statement.
“What can I say about Jenny?’ asked Allen. “She has been such a huge part of our school as well as a good friend. We’re sure going to miss her.”
Following the moment of silence, the board conducted a few business matters briefly, the most important of which addressed a return to school for students. Due to the tornado, classes in Dawson Springs have been dismissed since Dec. 13. As soon as 45 minutes following the natural disaster, the campus on Eli Sreet has been meeting the needs of the community “well beyond education,” Whalen said.
According to the district’s leader, donations have been pouring in, causing the Jr./Sr. High School’s building to burst at the seams. “Please come up and pick up the supplies you and your family need — we have a little bit of everything.”
The board voted unanimously on Jan. 18 as the date for Panthers to return. Jan. 18 is the day after the Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. holiday. That will allow staff members to locate storage for any disaster relief items not used by community residents and to provide for a thorough cleaning of the buildings by a professional entity.
Following a significant weather event in which 16 staff members lost their homes or were displaced, the district’s certified and classified employees reported to duty as usual, but on a volunteer basis. “A big ‘thank you’ to Mr. Whalen, the administrations, staff and volunteers who have worked so tirelessly,” Allen said. “So many people have helped — thank you all.”
“We have multiple employees in our food service and transportation departments who have lost everything,” said Whalen.
In her treasurer’s report, Amanda Almon thanked the Hopkins County board of Education for providing facilities so that her department could complete the payroll for December. “
I just want to say ‘thank you’ to the Hopkins County board of Education, because if it was not for them, we wouldn’t have had paychecks last week,” Almon said.
“They let Karla (Mitchell), Spencer (Spratt) and I in their office to get into MUNIS to continue the payroll and get that out so we could get everybody paid,” she continued. “Without them, I don’t know what we would have done.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.