The Hopkins County Sheriff’s Office released the following report:
Ricky T. Rice, Menifee, CA, was charged, January 8, for alcohol intoxication in a public place.
Raymond Kelly Jr., Hanson, was charged, January 8, for failure to appear in court.
Ruben Willis House, Madisonville, was charged, January 9, for assault in the fourth degree and strangulation in the second degree.
Maleah D. Trice, Hanson, was charged, January 10, for violation of EPO/DVO and resisting arrest.
Jodie M. Taylor, Earlington, was charged, January 11, for failure to appear in court.
Jonathan L. Sampson, Earlington, was charged, January 11, for assault in the fourth degree and terroristic threats in the third degree.
Jonathan L. Harper, Princeton, was charged, January 11, for contempt of court, libel/slander, resistance to order.
