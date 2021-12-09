Load up the kids and take the short drive to Greenville this Saturday to experience their first Candy Cane Carnival taking place downtown on South Main Street, from noon to 4p.m. The event is jam packed with all things Christmas, and the best part is — all activities are free for the entire family. The only charge will be a small fee for the professional photos with Santa Claus.
Events for the carnival include a carnival slide, carousel, live band and Christmas karaoke, games and prizes, elf on stilts with a magic show, a hot chocolate stand, food vendors and more. The Live music will be performed by Peyton Whitt from the band Rags And Riches and he will be joined by Cody Morgan. Food will be available for purchase through multiple on-site vendors. The Lighting of Lanterns ceremony will take place at 5 p.m. to cap off the day of fun together.
“We welcome all those near and far to spend the day in Greenville and enjoy this family-friendly event. We’re excited to have such a range of activities happening in one day, including one of the largest carousels in Kentucky! Plus, this will be the perfect time to be on the lookout for the Greenville Grinch.” said Amy Gardner, Director of The Greenville Tourism Commission.
In addition to the Saturday’s activities, the holiday cheer is on full blast in downtown Greenville. The Grinch has been wandering around town, causing mischief and much to his displeasure, spreading holiday cheer, so be sure to keep an eye out for him.
If you are looking to get some holiday shopping done, there are a variety of shops that will be open during the event as well. For more information be sure to visit The Greenville Tourism Commission Facebook page or www.tourgreenville.com.
