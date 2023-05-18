The field for the November 2023 General Election is now set, following Tuesday’s Kentucky Democrat and Republican primaries, in which Governor Andy Beshear and Attorney General Daniel Cameron emerge with their respective party’s nomination to run for the office of governor.

Incumbent Governor Andy Beshear easily defeated his opponents in the Democrat Primary, claiming 176,524 votes to defeat Geoffrey “Geoff” Young and Peppy Martin, who received 9,863 and 6,911 votes state-wide. In Hopkins County Beshear claimed 86% of the vote, defeating Young and Martin 1,507 to 141 and 110.