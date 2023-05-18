The field for the November 2023 General Election is now set, following Tuesday’s Kentucky Democrat and Republican primaries, in which Governor Andy Beshear and Attorney General Daniel Cameron emerge with their respective party’s nomination to run for the office of governor.
Incumbent Governor Andy Beshear easily defeated his opponents in the Democrat Primary, claiming 176,524 votes to defeat Geoffrey “Geoff” Young and Peppy Martin, who received 9,863 and 6,911 votes state-wide. In Hopkins County Beshear claimed 86% of the vote, defeating Young and Martin 1,507 to 141 and 110.
“Tonight, Kentucky voters took the first step to securing four more years,” Beshear said following the election. “Our Commonwealth has been through a lot together, and we’ve gotten through our toughest times by relying on our faith, working together and always looking out for our neighbors. Kentuckians are ready to build on the progress we’ve made and emerge stronger than ever.”
Kentucky Attorney General Daniel Cameron pulled off a surprising upset in the Republican gubernatorial race, getting a resounding 48% of the state-wide vote. His total of 144,490 placed him well ahead of Agriculture Commission Ryan Quarles (65,676), Kelly Craft (52,136) Eric Deters (17,460) and State Auditor Mike Harmon (7,794). Cameron scored even better in Hopkins County, winning with 55% of the vote.
That win makes Cameron the first black candidate to secure a nomination for Governor of Kentucky from either of the two major parties.
“The Republican Party is excited to unite behind Daniel Cameron as the Republican nominee for Governor,” Republican Party of Kentucky Chairman Mac Brown said. “Daniel is a fierce warrior for the Republican Party and has a strong track record of standing up to Andy Beshear and Joe Biden. As a party, we also celebrate the historic moment represented by his nomination: he is the first ever African American to serve as the gubernatorial nominee for a major political party in Kentucky history.”
In the only other Democrat primary of the day, Sierra J. Enlow defeated Mikael Malone 103,190 to 72,458 to secure the party’s nomination to be the state’s next Agriculture commissioner. Locally Enlow defeated Malone 925 to 668.
Incumbent Secretary of State Michael Adams claimed 64% of the vote to secure his run for reelection. His total of 171,261 place him well ahead of Stephen Knipper (70,976) and Allen Maricle (25,764). Adams pulled 71% of the vote in Hopkins County.
State Treasurer Allison Ball defeated Derek Petteys 190,644 to 72,568 in her bid to claim the Republican nomination to be the next State Auditor. Ball won Hopkins County with 73% of the vote.
Mark H. Metcalf took the race for the nomination to replace ball as Treasurer. He recorded 135,367 votes to defeat Andrew Cooperrider (77,338) and O.C. “OJ” Oleka (51,548). Metcalf took 57% of the local vote totals.
In the closest race of the day, Jonathan Shell defeated Richard Heath 148,132 to 114,253 in the race for Agriculture Commissioner. The race was early as close in Hopkins County, with Shell claiming a 1,009 to 937 win.
