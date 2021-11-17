A Henderson man was arrested on DUI and drug charges Tuesday night after police reported finding an empty vehicle parked in the turning lane of Anton Road.
According to the Madisonville Police Department, passing officers observed the vehicle parked in the middle turning lane of Anton Road around the 1700 block. Upon returning to check the vehicle a few moments later, it had been moved to a nearby driveway. At that time officers observed an individual walking a nearby fence line.
Officers made contact with Christopher L. Grayer, 33 of Henderson, and report that he immediately seemed nervous. An officer on the scene recognized the suspect from a traffic stop earlier this month, and was aware that Grayer’s license was currently suspended.
Police say that Grayer admitted to having driven the vehicle in order to come to the area to search for a ring that he had lost. He then consented to a search of his vehicle, which resulted in officers locating an open bottle of Fireball Whiskey and a briefcase containing what officers suspected to be Kratom pills.
After failing a field sobriety test, police say Grayer admitted to taking Kratom and Tylenol earlier in the day. He was transported to Deaconess Health Baptist Hospital for a blood test.
He was arrested and charged with operating a motor vehicle under the influence, driving on a DUI suspended license and possession of an open alcoholic beverage in a motor vehicle.
Kratom is a substance derived from the leaves of a tree from the coffee family found in southeast Asia and Africa. The drug, generally taken in pill or liquid form, is often used as a substitute for opioids, with serious enough side effects and addictive properties that it has been officially been listed as a dangerous substance by the FDA. Currently it is illegal to possess in six states, including Indiana.
In Kentucky, however, the substance is currently legal to own, possess, sell or buy as long as the individual is not doing so for purpose of intoxication.
