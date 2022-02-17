Habitat for Humanity of the Pennyrile Executive Director Heath Duncan said they will play a part in helping to rebuild the affected communities in Hopkins County.
“We are playing a part in helping get the Long-Term Recovery Group up and off the ground,” he said. “I am one of the co-chairs.”
While the Long-Term Recovery Group is still getting off the ground, Duncan said there will be committees, and one of those committees will be case management. That committee will go out and interview families to determine what their needs are, whether that is home repair or new construction.
“As time goes on, that case management group will present to the Long-Term Recovery Group on what those needs are, and we will start figuring out how those needs will be met,” said Duncan. “Some of those may be a fit for homeownership and would qualify for a Habitat home, so those referrals would then come to habitat.”
Habitat has already had people from the affected communities reach out and apply for a Habitat home, he said. They will partner with the Long-Term Recovery Group to work on those projects.
Duncan said two Habitat houses were destroyed during the tornado, and Habitat already plans to help rebuild one of them. The other family decided to relocate somewhere else.
“We hope to start that this spring or early summer,” he said.
In the next three years, he expects Habitat will help build around 50 houses in the affected areas of the county. He said that is on top of the houses they already have planned.
Even before the tornadoes swept across western Kentucky, Habitat had already budgeted to serve 23 families in the next 18 months through a combination of repair work and new construction.
“Any new construction or repair work we do that is tornado-related will be in addition to what we were already planning to do,” said Duncan.
Habitat will be one of several organizations working to rebuild the communities affected by the tornadoes.
“We are going to have a lot of organizations outside of Habitat involved in new construction and repair, so we will refer the projects to the most appropriate organization,” said Duncan.
As time goes on, he believes Habitat will get more referrals from the Long-Term Recovery Group, and it may be that some of the people who have already applied for Habitat housing may be referred to the group.
“We are honored to walk side by side with other organizations to help Hopkins County recover from the storm,” said Duncan. “It is going to be a lot of hard work, but we are here, and we have a long history of affecting affordable housing in Hopkins County, and we plan to continue those efforts with the Long-Term Recovery Group.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.