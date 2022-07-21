The Hopkins County-Madisonville Public Library is hosting their Community Scavenger Hunt again this year. It will take place Saturday, July 26 at 1 p.m.
On the day of the hunt, each team will receive a folder with contact information, puzzles, and a list of things they can do, photograph and collect to then turn in. The list will depict how many points each activity will earn each team.
“For each picture the team sends to the library, they will earn so many points,” Shanna Turner, Children’s and Young Adult Services/Outreach Coordinator Hopkins County-Madisonville Public Library, said. “The pictures can be simple, like take a picture with a library employee or take a video of a team member washing a window. Or the activity can be more of a challenge like have a random stranger tell you how they meet the love of their life or take a picture of your team on a boat.”
The team who sends in the tasks/activities with the most points wins. Tasks/activities can take place all over Hopkins County. Mind puzzles in the folder will count towards the overall total earned. Things to collect could be simple things that you may already have in the car or can be picked up by going through a drive-thru and asking for an item.
Teams are to return to the library by 5 p.m. There will be a penalty and points will be taken off for teams returning late.
“Teams need to sign up at least one member, so we have a contact. Teams can be made up of three to six people. Teams will ride around in one vehicle for the scavenger hunt. Everyone must be able to buckle up. Safety is important to us, and we don’t want anyone breaking the law while out and about,” Turner said.
Refreshments will be served at 5 pm while points will be double checked, and winners will be announced shortly after. First place prize is a $200 gas card.
Be sure to register soon as slots are filling up. More information can be found be calling the library or emailing Ashley at marketing@publiclibrary.org
