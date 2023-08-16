Neighbors helping neighbors heal was the unspoken theme of Saturday evening’s dedication of the “Beauty From Ashes” garden.
In March of 2022, Kelly Gates, a teacher at Pride Avenue Elementary in Madisonville, addressed the Dawson Springs City Council on behalf of the gardening club she sponsors at the school, Courtyard of Curiosity, and one of her then-fifth graders, Noah Allen.
Allen had just been awarded a $2000 grant to install a garden in memory of those killed as a result of the EF-4 tornado on Dec. 10, 2021.
While Allen is a native of Madisonville, his mother, the former Holly Berry, was raised in Dawson Springs and is a 2004 graduate of Dawson Springs High School. His grandparents are Cathy and the late Joe Berry, longtime residents of Dawson Springs.
“Noah initially applied for a $500 grant, but was actually only one of three nationwide who was awarded $2000,” said Gates. “38 students received grants of $500 from Washington, D.C.--we are very proud.”
For the past 17 months, students in Gates’ gardening club, along with family members of tornado victims and other volunteers, have been working to install the Beauty From Ashes garden in a lot on the corner of South Main and Ramsey Streets. The lot was issued to them by the Dawson Springs City Council.
19 area residents perished due to injuries sustained during the tornado and are memorialized in the garden: Marlon Acree, Mary Adams, Ernie Aiken, Jenny Bruce, Richard Carlisle II, Jeff Eckert, Jennifer Eckert, Leah Fambrough, Carole Grisham, John Hale, Marsha Hall, Carl Hogan, Vollie Calvin Kelley, Oaklynn Koon, Mildred Lipford, Richard Lipford, Sonya Kay McChesney, Claude Mitchell, and Carolyn Sigler.
Gates’ students planted a favorite flower or plant in memory of each of the deceased. The garden also features an engraved brick with the likeness of or an icon representing each of those lost in the storm--all of whom called Dawson Springs home.
During Saturday’s ceremony, Gates--Kentucky’s reigning Elementary Educator of the Year--addressed the crowd with a brief history of the Beauty From Ashes garden. She introduced Dawson Springs Mayor Jenny Sewell, who assured those in attendance that the City of Dawson Springs will continue to cover the cost of the water to maintain the garden.
Courtyard of Curiosity members presented each family with a gift package consisting of “An identical slate marker--like the ones placed at the flowers--donated by Slateworx--the company that made the granite pavers and slate flower markers,” said Gates. “We also took money from our donation /fundraiser account and bought each an engraved commemorative wooden magnet and bookmark, and a commemorative sticker.”
“Noah added an American Meadows Wildflower seed packet inscribed with the words ‘Forever in Our Hearts,” she said.
In terms of maintaining the garden from here on out, Peggy and Scott Woodruff--the owners and operators of Crayon Bucket Ministries--have pledged to lead that effort. Peggy plans to initiate a garden club consisting of students enrolled in Dawson Springs Schools to assist with this maintenance.
Anyone wishing to help cover costs of maintaining the Beauty From Ashes garden can make a donation by stopping by Crayon Bucket Ministries at 201 South Main Street.
