The City of Madisonville is looking to begin work in the spring on a major upgrade to the city’s sewage system, with the installation of a new sewage interceptor line.
With nearly three miles encompassed, the new interceptor will stretch from the YAA field complex to just behind the Ahlstrom Plant. This project will relieve some capacity issues on the east side of town.
According to Brad Long, Deputy City Administrator for Madisonville, this move will flow to the west side and open up development opportunities throughout the system.
Along with the Interceptor, the project includes:
Upgrades to our Wastewater Treatment Facility
Upgrades to the West side Lift Station
Abandonment of six Lift Stations (future required rehabilitation work for these six stations was estimated at 6 million dollars in 2018/2019)
Construction of two new stations. Due to inadequate capacity and outdated equipment these old stations cause various operations and maintenance issues such as overflows and outages.
“The new Interceptor is sized to handle the needs of our community for many years to come,” Long said. “We looked at all developable land along the path and sewer basin of the interceptor and sized it to accept those flows. This equals to 30% increase of existing building/development.”
The average citizen will benefit from the growth opportunities the project will open up for our community. It completely changes the way we collect and transport wastewater to our treatment facility.
Construction of phase 1 will begin May of 2023 and each phase will follow in sequence. Phase 1 has a construction time estimate of four months.
