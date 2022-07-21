On Monday, Governor Andy Beshear announced the new easy-to-remember Kentucky mental health crisis hotline.
The hotline connects Kentuckians facing a risk of suicide, mental health distress, or an addiction crisis to compassionate and trained counselors who can help.
Beshear said his administration has always prioritized mental health the same as physical health.
“With the launch of 988, we have made it easier for Kentuckians to reach out and get the help they need and deserve,” he said.
The 988 suicide and crisis lifeline is available 24/7, and counselors respond to calls, chats, or text messages directly from Kentuckians in need, as well as those who are concerned about a loved one who may need crisis support.
According to a September 2021 Kentucky Youth Risk Behavior Survey, 15% of Kentucky high school students reported having seriously considered suicide during the previous year. In addition, 17.4% of Kentucky middle school students reported they had seriously considered taking their own life at some point.
Secretary of the Cabinet for Health and Family Services Eric Friedlander said the implementation of this new number comes during a time when Kentuckians are burdened with emotional strains and stressors in our communities.
“The 988 lifeline helps us to build stronger more resilient communities, and this new number will help ensure adequate access for all to mental health care, including residents of all ages living in all communities, as well as the underserved,” he said.
The 988 lifeline is part of a nationwide departure from the 10-digit National Suicide Prevention Lifeline, which remains available during the transition.
Beshear said Kentucky has worked for over a year to prepare for the launch, which was possible through a two-year $1.16 million grant from the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration through the American Rescue Plan Act funding.
Funding also came from the state budget, which included $19.6 million over two years to support increased capacity and infrastructure, along with a Kentucky’s Mental Health Block Grant.
Over the last three months, the 10-digit lifeline has received an average of 1,935 calls each month in Kentucky.
Thirteen sites across the state are accredited as National Suicide Prevention Lifeline call centers.
Wendy Morris, the commissioner for the Department for Behavioral Health, Developmental and Intellectual Disabilities, said the goal is to get all Kentuckians, especially youth, connected with the mental health services they need.
“When someone contacts 988, they will reach a compassionate, highly trained counselor who can help address their issue in the least intrusive way possible,” she said.
For more information, visit 988.ky.gov.
