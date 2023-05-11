The Glema Mahr Center for the Arts is looking for artists to participate in the 2023 Juried Photography and Juried Art Exhibits.
The exhibit will be in the Anne P. Baker Gallery from June 22 through August 18. New, local, and regional artists are encouraged to submit their works.
The Glema Mahr Center seeks to encourage participation in all areas of the arts, including visual arts, according to a news release. Therefore, entry to this juried exhibition is open to any artist who would like to have their work judged.
Artists may submit work between 1-4 p.m. on Monday, June 19, and between 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Tuesday, June 20. A non-refundable jury fee of $20 will allow an artist to submit one piece, and one other piece may be submitted for an additional $10.
This year’s jurors will be Allen Lake and Rhonda McEnroe. Lake earned his Master of Arts from Morehead State University in 1981 and has served 25 years as an adjunct teacher and 20 years as a photojournalist in addition to operating Lakes’ Photography for 30 years.
McEnroe is self-taught and has been producing artworks in a range of styles and mediums since 1979. She is a member of the Kentucky Guild of Artists and Craftsmen and the Kentucky Watercolor Society.
There is a downloadable pdf of the 2023 prospectus on the Glema’s website at www.glemacenter.org.
An opening reception and awards ceremony will be held at 6:30 p.m. on Thursday, June 22 for all the participating artists. Merit awards will be presented at the discretion of the jurors.
For more information regarding the exhibit rules, specifications and restrictions, or an entry form, contact the Center at 270-821-2787, visit glemacenter.org, or stop by the Center from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Thursday. The Glema Mahr Center for the Arts is located on the Madisonville Community College north campus at 2000 College Drive, Madisonville, KY 42431.
