The Western Kentucky Regional Blood Center will have its Bloodmobile in action at an employee blood drive at ResCare Community Living-Outwood on Wednesday, Oct. 13 from 9 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.
Each donor will receive a T-shirt. The WKRBC will also be offering a COVID-antibody test with each donation.
In order to donate blood, donors must be 17-years-old, weigh 115 pounds or more, show a photo ID, and check their listing of current medications with WKRBC staff. Potential donors who are 16 years old may donate with parental consent. It also must have been at least 56 days since a donor’s last donation.
“Although the flyer says ‘employee’ blood drive, it is a ‘community’ blood drive,” said Kellie Stricker, Assistant Executive Director of Outwood-Rescare.
“A gentleman who has been employed at Outwood since 1986 was recently diagnosed with cancer,” Stricker said when explaining the purpose of the blood drive. “He had to have 13 units of blood during his recent surgery.”
“We wanted to do something for him during this rough time to show him and his wife, who has been employed here since 1990, that we are behind him in his fight and that we care,” she said.
The WKRBC asks donors to eat and drink well before donation.
Additionally, the organization suggests that donors consider taking iron supplements after donation to assist in replacing iron.
“Our hearts go out to everyone battling illness, but it’s particularly tough when it’s one of your own,” said Stricker. “Outwood has always prided itself on our family atmosphere and our employees are vital to the success and mission of the organization.”
