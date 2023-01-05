In a soggy ceremony last Thursday, the fountain in Veterans Memorial Park in Dawson Springs was dedicated to those who made the project come to fruition.
Originally scheduled for the week of Christmas, the dedication had been postponed due to snow and arctic temperatures. However, the Board of Directors of the Dawson Springs Museum and Art Center didn’t let a little water get in the way on Dec. 29.
The fountain was installed during the first week of July, following donations earmarked for the cause from David Stinnett and William “Bill” Snow, both of South Carolina. Stinnett contacted the museum’s Board of Directors shortly after the Dec. 10, 2021 tornado to help make the venture a reality.
“They’ve been talking about this fountain, I know, for the four years I’ve been in,” said then-Mayor Chris Smiley as he introduced Brent Menser, one of the museum’s directors. Smiley had two days left in his term when the informal ceremony was held. “Finally, it came to be.”
Menser described the teamwork that made the effort successful.
“A couple of weeks after the tornado hit, we had a call from David Stinnett, who wanted to know if there was anything they could do to help the town look better,” he said. “I talked to Chris about it, and I brought it up to Bobbie Kinsolving, and they agreed that it would be something good to make the town and park look better--which looked pretty rough at the time.”
Menser also explained that the venture was not only made possible by monetary donations, but also took quite a bit of work by volunteers who donated their services in-kind, which included: directors of the Museum & Art Center, Smiley, members of the Dawson Springs City Council, Snow, Stinnett, the Veterans Memorial Park Decorating Committee, Jones & Sons Machine & Welding, Tri County Heating & Air, employees of the Dawson Springs Street Department, and the Pennyrile Garden Club.
In the conclusion of the dedication, Menser made special mention of Kinsolving, who died on Dec. 19 at age 74. She served as Vice-President on the museum’s Board of Directors until her death.
“She was instrumental in getting the fountain,” said Menser. “She was a hard worker--whether it be a project like this, or a sale at the museum--and we’re going to really miss her.”
