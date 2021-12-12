According to a Facebook post, the Dawson Springs Independent School System will be closed until further notice.
“Due to the situation in our community, we will not have school next week and there will be no other school related activities until further notice,” according to the post. “We will hopefully be back in school Jan. 4.”
The school is open 24/7 for food, clothing, toiletries and shelter if needed.
Thanks to Mahlon Graber, hot dogs and BBQ sandwiches will be available today in the school parking lot for residents, first responders, police and volunteers starting at 3:30 p.m.
