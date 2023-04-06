As spring arrives, organizations that serve the community are looking for funding to help pay for their work, and United Way of the Coalfield is looking to give them a hand.
UWCF is now accepting applications for 2023-2024 Community Investment Grants.
UWC Office Manager and interim Executive Director Dee Padgett said UWC is working to “Move the Needle” and make lasting positive change with donated dollars.
“We are working to prioritize the key challenges within the community,” she said. “The target population is low-income residents in Hopkins and Muhlenberg counties.”
Agencies must be 501©(3) certified and service Hopkins and/or Muhlenberg counties. Grant applications must address one or more areas of health, education, and financial stability.
The grant process is extremely competitive and applicants are encouraged to make requests for critical program service needs.
Programs that are awarded a one-year community investment grant will receive an annual amount over a funding period beginning July 1, 2023 to June 30, 2024.
Applications must be submitted by noon on Friday, April 28. No allocation applications will be considered if submitted after the deadline.
The grant application packet is available for download at the United Way of the Coalfield website, unitedwayofthecoalfield.org. Click on the Allocations tab at the top of the home page to be directed to investment grant information.
Email all applications to executive.director@unitedwayofthecoalfield.org. For more information, contact the UWC office at 270-821-3170.
