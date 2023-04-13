The Hopkins County Regional Chamber of Commerce will be honoring local businesses at the Evening of Stars, beginning at 6 p.m. on Friday, April 21 at the Ballard Convention Center.
Chamber Executive Director Lisa Miller said the chamber has the award ceremony to give some recognition to local businesses.
“We have so many wonderful businesses that are members of the community, and this is a great way to highlight them and reward them for their hard work in front of their peers,” she said.
This year’s theme is a 1920s Gatsby theme, so everything is black and gold and feathers. Miller said the first hour of the event is the social hour with a cash bar and a reception with food. The second hour will have heavier hors d’oeuvres that will be the meal.
Then starting at 8 p.m., the award presentations will be given to one of the nominees in each of the categories.
During the event, the chamber recognizes businesses and individuals with awards like the Corum Community Service Award, Business of the Year, Small Business of the Year, Horizon Award, Non-Profit of the Year, Ambassador of the Year, and Healthcare of the Year Award.
The Ambassador of the Year Award is chosen by the Chamber Ambassadors, and the Healthcare of the Year Award is chosen through Baptist Health Deaconess Madisonville.
This year the Corum Community Service will be awarded to Dr. Cindy Kelley, the president of Madisonville Community College.
The recipients of the other chamber awards are chosen from the top three nominees of the categories. The nominees for Business of the Year are Ahlstrom, Ideal Market/Rocket Oil, and Madisonville McDonald’s. The Small Business of the Year nominees are Apex Cleaning, Pollard & Sons Excavating, and The Gift Horse.
The Horizon Award nominees are Calhoun Custom Meats, MadCity Wicks and Wine, and Practitioner’s Touch. The Non-Profit of the Year Award nominees are Christian Food Bank of Hopkins County, Happy Feet, and Madisonville Noon Kiwanis.
The event’s lead sponsor is Baptist Health Deaconess and Big Rivers. There are still quite a few individual tickets left, said Miller. The ticket costs are $70 per person for Chamber members and $125 for non-members.
For more information on the event or to purchase tickets, call 270-821-3435.
