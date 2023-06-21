20230615_202107.jpg

Vicki Allen (center), Chairperson of the Dawson Springs Board of Education, announces the results of Superintendent Leonard Whalen’s (left) annual evaluation on Thursday evening as Board Vice-Chair Wes Ausenbaugh (right) listens. The Board rated Whalen as exemplary in his leadership of the independent district. (Photo by Cassie Ipock)

The main order of business for the Dawson Springs Board of Education at its meeting on Thursday night was to perform its annual evaluation of Superintendent Leonard Whalen.

After an hour-long closed session to discuss Whalen’s performance over the 2022-23 school year, Chairperson Vicki Allen announced the results. “It is unanimously agreed that exemplary in all four of the standards--for an overall evaluation rating of exemplary,” she said.