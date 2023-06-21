The main order of business for the Dawson Springs Board of Education at its meeting on Thursday night was to perform its annual evaluation of Superintendent Leonard Whalen.
After an hour-long closed session to discuss Whalen’s performance over the 2022-23 school year, Chairperson Vicki Allen announced the results. “It is unanimously agreed that exemplary in all four of the standards--for an overall evaluation rating of exemplary,” she said.
Superintendents in public schools across the Commonwealth are evaluated yearly with a performance assessment of seven standards. The Dawson Springs Board of Education focuses on standards two, four, and six in even years, and standards one, three, five, and seven in odd years.
Since 2023 is an odd year, the Board evaluated Whalen on Standard 1, Strategic Leadership; Standard 3, Cultural Leadership; Standard 5, Managerial Leadership; and Standard 7, Influential Leadership.
Whalen received an overall rating of exemplary on his evaluation as he was given an exemplary designation on all four standards assessed this year. The Superintendent Leadership Plan details that an exemplary rating means that he “exceeds the standard.” Exemplary status is the highest classification an educator in the Commonwealth can attain.
After announcing the results of Whalen’s evaluation, Allen--on behalf of fellow Board members Wes Ausenbaugh, Kent Dillingham, Meredith Hyde, and Carol Niswonger--spoke on their decision to amend his contract. “Given the fact that we made significant modifications to our certified and classified salary tables, we are going to amend Superintendent Whalen’s contract to reflect the following: we are going to add one year and extend his contract to expire on June 30, 2027, and we are also going to raise his base salary to $132,183,” she said. “He will get the same percentage increases (step, etc.) as certified employees each year.”
In turn, Whalen thanked the Board for its due diligence. “I appreciate the support from the Board, leadership team, staff, students, parents, and community,” he said. “I am especially grateful to the Board for trusting me and giving me the freedom to make necessary decisions and providing ongoing positive support.”
As part of the exemplary determination, the Board did make a request of Whalen for shared objectives as they embark on the 2023-24 school session. “The only thing we ask--and this is for our benefit as well as for him--we would like to see him present us with three goals that he would like to see us work together to achieve for the district,” Allen added.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.