Shortly after COVID-19 started to die down, another virus made its way into headlines across the globe; monkeypox.
Yesterday, Gov. Andy Beshear announced that a total of 30 cases of monkeypox have been identified in Kentucky and have all occurred in adults. He encourages everyone eligible for the vaccine to get it.
“Anyone eligible for the vaccine should contact their local health department to identify options for obtaining the vaccine,” he said.
Although monkeypox is not as virulent as COVID-19, the Hopkins County Health Department does have the monkeypox vaccine, said Director Denise Beach.
She said they are working on vaccinating those most at risk, like those from the LGBTQ+ community.
“It is not a sexually transmitted disease,” said Beach
Monkeypox is a disease that has a rash that looks like blisters and often has flu-like symptoms. It can spread through close personal contact and skin-to-skin contact.
“They get the flu-like illness, they get the rash, and then they do recover,” said Beach.
Beach said the rash can be anywhere on the body and could look like herpes or other skin rashes. It usually causes fever, headaches, muscle aches, and lymph nodes.
“Symptoms can start anywhere from 5-21 days after exposure,” she said.
Monkeypox can also be caught from bedding, clothing, towels, or other objects that touched the person.
Those who should get vaccinated are those who are in close personal contact with a known or suspected case; if they have HIV or are taking medication to prevent HIV; or have been diagnosed with chlamydia, gonorrhea, or syphilis in the past 12 months.
Beach said the health department is encouraging anyone in the LGBTQ+ community, individuals with multiple sex partners, lab workers who routinely perform virus testing, health care workers who have a higher risk of exposure at work, and anyone who has attended a venue where a higher risk of exposure was possible and anyone who has suspects they may have been exposed to monkeypox to get the vaccine.
Kristy Quinn, marketing and public relations director for Baptist Health Deaconess Madisonville, said they are communicating with state officials and have plans in place for how to care for patients affected by monkeypox.
“We do screen patients upon admission and have protocols to implement should we have a positive screen,” she said.
Beach said anyone who has monkeypox is infectious until the lesions dry up and there is new skin under the lesions.
“It does take quite a while if someone gets Monkey Pox before they are considered cured from it,” she said. “They should stay away from others during that time until their lesions are healed.”
Some good news is that anyone who had the smallpox vaccine years ago may have some immunity to monkeypox now since they are in the same virus family.
For more information on monkeypox vaccinations, contact the Hopkins County Health Department at 270-821-5242.
