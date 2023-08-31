The Hopkins County Humane Society took in 24 Alaskan Malamute dogs last after an investigation into an alleged case of animal neglect at a home in Dawson Springs.
The dog’s owner has been charged with 24 counts of animal cruelty.
Start of the investigation
The investigation began when Humane Society Executive Director Dustin Potenza said they received an anonymous report around July 24 about animal cruelty. He said five dogs were being kept in a metal building without electricity and access to water.
“Animal control officers responded to the address and asked the accused to correct some issues, move some animals, and [was told] they would be back for a follow-up,” said Potenza.
On July 29, they went back for the follow-up, and while some of the issues were corrected, not all of them were. He says five dogs were still in a building without electricity, ventilation, and water.
“We made a couple of other follow-ups,” said Potenza. “What we were doing at this point was building a case.”
Animal control and the humane society returned on Aug. 15 and told the owner that there needed to be significant changes within 48 hours. They returned on Aug. 17, and those changes were not made.
“She was given the option to surrender the animals inside the metal building that day or I would go ahead and seize the animals and every animal on the property,” said Potenza. “She decided to go ahead and surrender those five.”
He said those five were the ones they were most concerned about since they were the ones in immediate danger. The other animals that were left there were not cared for, and some still did not have water.
“We contacted the county attorney’s office and Kentucky State Police,” said Potenza. “KSP came out and assisted with the scene, and the county attorney’s office let us know what parameters we have as far as perusing this.”
He said while they could hear animals inside the house at every visit, the owner would not allow them to enter the home. Each time they visited, she would give them a different number of how many dogs were on the property and their ages.
“We didn’t have a lockdown on the number of animals until we started removing animals from the property,” he said.
There were a total of 24 dogs, adults and puppies, on the property. Of those 24 dogs, 10 were inside the house, 14 were outside, and five of those dogs were in the metal building.
“The dogs that we got from this property range from a week and a half to two weeks old and up to 10 years old,” said Potenza.
Charges
The humane society decided to pursue charges against Nina Holm, 58, for animal neglect or animal cruelty in the 2nd degree for all 24 animals found on the property.
Potenza said Holm voluntarily surrendered all 24 dogs to the Hopkins County Humane Society. He said that allows them to get the animals the care they need immediately.
“When we have a case like this, where there is a large number of animals, we try to get the owner to owner surrender the animals to us that way they become our property, and we can go ahead and start dispositioning them as we see fit,” said Potenza. “We can send them to rescues, we get them vet treatments, we can get them whatever it is we need to do for the animals.”
He said Holm admitted without hesitation that she bred the dogs and would sell them for $2,000-3,000 a puppy.
Holm is currently not in jail, as all 24 charges are misdemeanors. Potenza said if they obtained an arrest warrant and arrested her, she would spend maybe two or three hours in a holding cell before being released.
“Speaking to the county attorney’s office and the state police, we just did not feel that was the avenue to go with because we were trying to give her options, and having her surrender the animals was our primary focus as opposed to obtaining an arrest warrant,” he said.
With the misdemeanor charges, Potenza believes there is a fine and potential jail time that comes with each count, but Potenza says they typically don’t see that.
“What we do see is a fine and of course, restitution, then no animals for a period of two years, which is the maximum we can request for misdemeanor offenses,” he said.
The KSP is pursuing an investigation led by Trooper Leevi McMillin.
What happens next for the dogs
Potenza said they are working on getting all 24 dogs in for vet treatments. However, they all received vaccines upon intake and were immediately put on medication if they needed it.
“We had one that had an injury to its head, and we immediately started her on a broad spectrum antibiotic and put her on some pain meds,” he said.
It is taking time for all the dogs to see the veterinarian because there are 24 of them, but the vets are doing great seeing them all.
One of the areas the vets say the dogs need to improve is their weight. The average weight of a healthy Alaskan Malamute adult male is 85 pounds, and an adult female is 75 pounds. The average weight of the adult dogs surrendered to the humane society was around 43.2 pounds.
He said several groomers have reached out to the humane society, so once all the dogs have been assessed by the veterinarians, they will be groomed and have a behavior test to see if they can be adopted.
“Honestly, these animals are very loving, which really surprised me,” said Potenza. “Typically, when we have situations like this, the animals are very timid or shut down, especially in the presence of a human, or we find the animals to have a very fractious behavior. These 24 are still very loving. They still love human interaction, so that is a great thing moving forward.”
How to help
Potenza said the shelter is at more than maximum capacity, with 90 dogs and 70 cats.
The biggest need the shelter has right now is for monetary donations to help pay for the medical care and treatments needed for the rescued dogs, along with puppy food to help the underweight dogs get back up to weight.
Anyone who wants to donate can visit the Hopkins County Humane Society website at https://www.hopkinscountyhumanesociety.com/ or go to their Facebook page and click the link on the featured post about the dogs.
The shelter’s Amazon and Chewy wish lists are also located on their website under the Donations tab.
Adoption
The rescued dogs are not available for adoption yet, but the shelter has other dogs and cats that are available for adoption.
Potenza said that while the shelter is closed, they are still processing adoption applications submitted online.
“If anyone is interested in adopting, they can visit our website. It is kept up to date every 15 minutes,” he said.
