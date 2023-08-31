Humane 2

Several Alaskan Malamute puppies were saved last week by the Hopkins County Humane Society and the Kentucky State Police from a home in Dawson Springs. The puppies were found inside the home covered in urine and feces.

 Submitted photo

The Hopkins County Humane Society took in 24 Alaskan Malamute dogs last after an investigation into an alleged case of animal neglect at a home in Dawson Springs.

The dog’s owner has been charged with 24 counts of animal cruelty.