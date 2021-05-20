As of Wednesday, the Hopkins County Health Department has vaccinated 154 students in the county, according to Health Department Director Denise Beach.
“It has gone well,” she said. “We would like to thank the school system for letting us come in and do immunizations.”
The Pfizer vaccine was approved for use on children aged 12 to 15, and Health Department nurses at the schools sent home consent forms last week. The school nurses started administering the first dose of the vaccine this week.
Beach said even with the students now getting vaccinated, the county still has less than 50% of the population vaccinated.
“People go to their doctors and health care providers for their health except for COVID,” she said. “They are very leery of COVID from news and alternate sources that have been out there. That is causing a lot of issues.”
Kristy Quinn, marketing and public relations director for Baptist Health Madisonville, said the hospital is encouraged by the number of young people getting vaccinated.
“The youth have lost a lot during this pandemic, and it is powerful to see them being a part of the solution,” she said.
Beach said while students can now receive the Pfizer vaccine, the Health Department is administering all three vaccines — Pfizer, Moderna, and Johnson & Johnson.
Beach said the Health Department is still taking their mobile van to smaller communities in the county to help those who may not be able to make it to Madisonville for a shot.
Beach said there will be a night clinic at the Health Department from 4:30 to 6:30 p.m. today to help those who work during the day and who may not be able to leave work to get a vaccine.
Beach and Quinn continue to encourage people to get the vaccine to help stop the spread of COVID-19.
“The data and science continue to show the effectiveness and safety of the vaccines available, and we encourage everyone to do their research and talk with their trusted medical provider if they have questions,” said Quinn.
The Health Department reported 32 new COVID-19 cases on Monday, bringing the total number of active cases in Hopkins County to 81. There have been 146 COVID-19 related deaths and 4,144 people who have recovered.
Quinn said the hospital had seven COVID-19 patients as of Wednesday, with one in the Critical Care Unit. COVID-19 patients make up 6% of the hospital’s total patient population.
She said Baptist Health is reviewing their visitation policy to see if they may be able to allow more visitation, while still keeping patients, staff and visitors safe.
“COVID-19 has not fully gone away, as you can see by the numbers still in our facility, and not everyone is vaccinated, so restrictions will still be in place for some time,” said Quinn.
Masks are still required inside all Baptist Health facilities regardless of vaccination status, as per the CDC and the governor’s guidance, she said.
To make an appointment with the Health Department, call 270-821-5242, ext. 333 or visit https://www.hopkins cohealthdept.com/ coronavirus-vaccination- information/.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.