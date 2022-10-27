Police Report
The Madisonville Police Department released the following report:
Joseph Anthony Esposito, was charged, October 25, 2022, for sexual abuse for a minor under the age of 12.
Trevor Madison Kendall, was charged, October 25, 2022, for failure to appear in court.
Steven E. Cissna, was charged, October 25, 2022, for failure to appear in court.
Bryan M. Williams, was charged, October 25, 2022, for probation violation, possession of marijuana, contaminated substances and drug paraphernalia.
Melanie Snelling, was charged, October 25, 2022, for possession of methamphetamine and drug paraphernalia.
Austin Nolen Robinson, was charged, October 23, 2022, for public intoxication and disorderly conduct in the second degree.
