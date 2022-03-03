Monday night’s meeting of the Dawson Springs Board of Education was action-packed, with face coverings being the hot topic around town upon adjournment.
“We need discussion about potentially going mask-optional in all district facilities, at all school-related events, and on all buses and school transportation effective March 1, based on the most recent guidance from the CDC on Feb. 25,” proposed Superintendent Leonard Whalen. “Masks would still be required in some circumstances — such as those impacted by ‘Test to Stay or Play.’ ”
Board member Kent Dillingham, in his first meeting since being selected to complete the term held by the late Jenny Bruce and subsequently sworn-in in January, made the motion that all district campuses become mask-optional as of Tuesday.
“I believe very strongly that we owe a debt of gratitude to our community for backing us in what was a difficult decision to begin with,” said Dillingham. “I would particularly like to commend people who didn’t buy into the whole thing, but they went along with us, and I think that stands big for our community.”
After the Board unanimously voted for Dillingham’s motion, Whalen provided clarification for the small district.
“In the event there is a major spike locally, we may have to return to masking in order to remain in school in-person,” he said.
In his Superintendent’s Report, Whalen initiated the discussion “of potentially moving the sixth grade into the middle school for 2022-2023.” He informed the Board that there will be formal communication concerning the measure once feedback from internal and external stakeholders is reviewed.
If approved by the Board before the next school year, the elementary school will house only preschool through fifth grades after the sixth graders are moved to what is now known as the junior high wing of the Jr./Sr. High School.
“It’s something we’ve had a few discussions about over the last couple of years, but the real motivation for the move is that all of the Commonwealth’s assessment data groups grades six through eight,” Whalen said. “Essentially, with our present format, we have one of those groups in a separate building — and in order to bring some continuity to that, we thought it was worth a discussion.”
In another action, the Board voted to implement a “staff cleaning pilot project” beginning on Tuesday as well. Through the remainder of the school year, teachers will receive a stipend of “roughly $175 each month” for sweeping their classroom daily; sanitizing all desks, tables, and workstations each day; the removal and bagging of trash daily; mopping twice a week; cleaning the whiteboard as needed; dusting the horizontal and vertical surfaces monthly; cleaning the windows at least once per month; and completing a 90-minute training session with the head custodian,” including other small duties.
“This program is a trial at this time,” said Whalen. “Currently, we remain understaffed in our custodial department — and this is very similar to what Trigg County is doing this year.”
As part of his report, Chief Academic Officer Larry Cavanah informed the Board that there would be “no waiver for tornado-impacted communities” in regards to the Kentucky Summative Assessment, or KSA (formerly known as K-PREP).
“Hopefully with weather cooperation, we are entering into the longest, uninterrupted period of instruction,” said Cavanah. “This can be somewhat of a grueling grind, but also an opportunity for recovery.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.