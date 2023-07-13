Shawna Watson and Mariah Simpson-Dalton represented Madisonville Community College at the KCTCS Student Leadership Academy.
The academy consisted of 22 student leaders from the KCTCS system. The academy comprised of two virtual pre-sessions, a two-day seminar, and a dedicated day for conducting elections for positions like student regent, faculty senate, and intellectual properties committee.
Watson represented the Muhlenberg campus as Student Government Association vice president, and Dalton represented the North campus as the SGA vice president.
Watson said her participation in the academy will impact MCC by making her a stronger leader in the college.
“After this academy, I feel that I’ve developed a stronger sense of what it is to be a leader,” she said.
Dalton said she found her leadership voice during the academy.
During the academy, the students worked on their personal growth and development as leaders, striving to maximize their potential and make a positive impact within their school communities.
Students dedicated their attention to self-reflection and exploring their individual qualities that could be harnessed for effective leadership.
