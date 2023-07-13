MCC 1

Shawna Watson, left, and Mariah Simpson-Dalton represented Madisonville Community College at the KCTCS Student Leadership Academy.

 Submitted photo

The academy consisted of 22 student leaders from the KCTCS system. The academy comprised of two virtual pre-sessions, a two-day seminar, and a dedicated day for conducting elections for positions like student regent, faculty senate, and intellectual properties committee.