Now that COVID-19 restrictions have been lifted, Dawson Springs is bringing back the Mule and Draft Horse Days this Friday and Saturday at the Trail Town Agricultural Activities Complex.
Tommy Gunn, an event organizer, said this is the first year the event will take place at the complex.
“We finished it early in the spring,” he said.
Since Dawson Springs did not have a chance to have the event last year and pushed the day back this year due to COVID-19, they are rebuilding the event to determine what people like, he said.
“We are just experimenting with times and events,” said Gunn.
The weekend events kick off on Friday night with the Little Mr. and Miss Pageant at 5 p.m. He said sign up for the pageant will begin at 4 p.m.
While the pageant will take place Friday night, most of the events will happen on Saturday. Arts and craft vendors, along with food vendors, will start setting up at 9 a.m.
“Different craft vendors are planning to be here and different food vendors,” said Gunn. “We are not sure how many.”
Events on Saturday start with a parade that will move from the event grounds to downtown Dawson Springs and back to the grounds.
Gunn said anyone can participate in the parade, from antique tractors to those participating in the other events that day. He said there may be a car show at the same time, and they are welcome to participate in the parade too as long as they show up at 9:30 a.m. to start lining up.
The day’s events will also include a pony pull, where ponies in teams of two will be competing in similar weight classes, he said. Teams will start by pulling a small amount of weight, and more weight will be added as the event goes on. The team that pulls the most weight will win.
“It is a competitive weight-pulling event,” said Gunn.
Once the pony pull is over then the arena show will start, he said. The show will be the wagons and riding event to test who can maneuver and handle their animals better.
“I think we are going to have an antique wagon class, maybe a trail ride wagon class and a carriage class,” said Gunn.
Throughout the day musicians will be playing near the pavilion, he said starting with the Peyton Band at 2 p.m. Some acoustic musicians will take the stage around 3 p.m. to play for a while, and then the Peyton Band will retake the stage after that.
The organizers are not sure what is going to happen for the event or how well attended it will be, but they are hopeful it will be popular.
“We hope we can have a variety of activities for people to enjoy,” said Gunn.
For more information, visit the Dawson Springs Mule and Draft Horse Days Facebook page.
