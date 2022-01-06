Dawson Springs Independent School system is moving relief items to other locations this week so the school can reopen for students on Tuesday, Dec. 18.
DSIS Superintendent Leonard Whalen said volunteers at the school have already started the process of packing items to be moved.
“Over the next day or so, we will have a lot of the items boxed up and prepared to move it out of the school into a semi storage trailer for the time being,” he said.
The food and non-clothing items will be going to DAPS, the Dawson Area Personal Services, which is a local food pantry.
“They have food and toiletries and other items that they allow those in need to come in and get,” said Whalen.
The clothing will be going to a different provider because DAPS cannot take clothing. He said everything should be packed away or at other locations by today or Friday at the latest.
Whalen said if anyone needs clothes, food, or other items, the old Staples building in Madisonville is set up with food and other items people may need.
Next week, when all the donated items are officially out of the building, a company that specializes in cleaning and sanitation will go through and clean the middle and high schools.
He said next week the teachers and staff will also reorganize and get the school ready to teach students for Jan. 18.
“We are in the process right now of contacting every student in our district and their parents to see what their status is and just work on what we can do to help get them back here on 18 if at all possible,” said Whalen.
When students and staff do return to the school, he said they will be spending some time on the students, staff, and family’s mental and emotional health.
“We are going to be prepared to do that to the best of our ability,” said Whalen
The school staff and teachers are looking forward to getting students back in the building, getting back into a routine, and trying to help their students, families, and community.
