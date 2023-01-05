Sometime during the cold snap during Christmas weekend, a pipe burst in the Hopkins County Cooperative Extension office, forcing the office to shut down for at least the next week or two.
“Our custodian found it when she came to clean and we’ve been working on it since Tuesday of last week,” Connor Cooper, Agent for 4H Youth Development said. “ServePro has been here trying to get the cleanup completed.”
As for now, according to Cooper, face-to-face meetings are postponed as no employees are allowed to be on-site. There are several fans drying out the soaking wet areas, which has created a hazardous environment, hence why no one is allowed inside.
“The office will probably be like this at least through next week. The damage is pretty significant. It has impacted the entire office in some capacity, with most damage occurring in our large meeting space, kitchen and conference room.”
Matt Fulkerson, the Area Extension Director, met with staff Tuesday, January 3, to make decisions on a modified work space that would have to come into place until the building is deemed safe to work out of.
All programs will continue in some capacity while the repairs are being made. This will look different for every program. The best way to find answers for the specific programs/areas is to reach out to the appropriate contact person.
For information on 4-H please contact Connor Cooper, 270-225-0829
For Horticulture contact at Erika Wood, 717-375-8031
For Agriculture contact Jay Stone, 270-839-2134
For Family Consumer Science contact Amanda Dame, 859-473-1335
All non-school related clubs will be postponed until February as of right now.
In regards to the building being put up for sale in the next few months, Cooper shared,
“Thankfully all repairs should be covered by insurance and damages as a whole. The building will still be for sale when that time comes.”
For more information or updates be sure to reach out to your appropriate Extension Agent.
