MLK Holiday will alter trash routes
In observance of Martin Luther King Jr Day, the Madisonville Public Works Department will be closed on Monday, Jan. 16. For the holiday week only, that means all trash and recycle routes will run on a one-day delay.
Monday’s route will run Tuesday, Tuesday’s rout will run Wednesday, and so on. All routes will return to normal pickup schedules resuming on Monday, Jan. 23, 2023.
If you have any questions or need additional assistance please reach out to The Public Works Department directly, 270-824-2117, between the hours of 7a.m.-3:30p.m., Monday-Friday.
