The Kentucky Division of Geographic Information is conducting a “Kentucky from Above” aerial project, and Hopkins County was chosen as the host county. This project is an initiative which focuses on building and maintaining a current base map of the state, that meets the needs of its users at the state, federal, local and regional level.
This will not cost the county any money, as a grant was received for this project in the total amount of $271,000. Upon completion, the photography will be able to be downloaded and viewed for free from anyone using the internet. The Hopkins County Fiscal Court approved this resolution as it will help with the tornado disaster and other potential projects in the works. This is the first step of the four step process. The flyover is expected to take place this coming spring.
