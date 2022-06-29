The Dawson Springs City Council met in special session on Monday evening to conduct second readings of amendments to two ordinances.
The first amendment pertained to an increase in water and sewer rates. The amendment was approved unanimously by those council members in attendance (Dusty Vinson and Martha Woolsey were absent). The minimum water bill, which was $15.15 a month, will now be $16.06 for the first 267 cubic feet of the service. As for sewer customers, the minimum monthly bill for the first 267 cubic feet of consumption was $16.35. At Monday’s meeting, the council voted to increase that to $19.93.
At the amendment’s first reading last week, Superintendent Brian Thomas stated that customers who averaged a $60 bill from the City Water & Sewer System should expect an increase to their bill of approximately $5 per month.
Customers should see the increase reflected on bills sent out at the beginning of July.
The other amendment receiving its second reading establishes the position of a City Administrator. According to Ordinance 2022-04, the City Administrator will be appointed by the mayor with the advice and consent of the council and shall create the agenda for and attend all meetings of the city council and other official boards and commissions as directed by the council, and will have the right to take part in discussions pertaining to matters before the council, but will not have a vote in said matters.
The position will be posted on the city’s webpage in the near future.
