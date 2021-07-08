After repairs to leaks, the Dawson Springs City Pool reopened for the summer on Tuesday, according to an update provided by the City of Dawson Springs.
In June, American Leak Detectors, a firm out of Louisville, informed the city there were two leaks in the pipes running underneath the pool.
The cost for repairs was an estimated $16,800, according to previous reports.
Monday through Saturday hours are set for 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. and night swim hours on Tuesday and Thursday will be from 5 to 7 p.m. Sunday hours are from 1 to 4 p.m.
Admission to the pool is $3 per person. The city also offers single pool passes for the summer at $70 and family passes for $175 for four people and $30 for each additional member after that. Passes can be obtained at the pool or by visiting the Dawson Springs City Hall.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.