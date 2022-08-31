"Dancing in the Streets" will make its debut tomorrow night in downtown Dawson Springs.
To be held along Railroad Avenue in the town square every Friday night from Sept. 2 through Oct. 28 from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m., Dancing in the Streets will feature music of all genres according to the weekly event's coordinator, Mark Williamson.
Williamson, of Outlaw Productions, has been a professional soundman and disc jockey for over a decade. He plans to DJ most of the weekly installments, which will also feature a shaved ice vendor, and there will also be hamburgers and hotdogs on the menu to purchase. "We will be presenting Remedies inventory and other consignment vendors," he said.
Along with coordinating Dancing in the Streets, he owns Remedies, a business located in the former Britt Chiropractic location of the 1970s through the early 2000s on Railroad Avenue. "Remedies is a natural healing, home remedy and metaphysical store," said Williamson. "A groovy little hippie store."
Remedies plans to officially open for business in late November. Williamson recently acquired the old Hayes Hardware building, which neighbors Remedies, as well.
Including Remedies, Dancing in the Streets is sponsored by a number of businesses within the town's historic district: Arcadia Arts & Media, Beauty Shop on the Square, Day Bros 1898 Venue, and Main Street Sweet Treats and Eats.
Williamson expects attendance to be light for tomorrow night's debut. "The first night will give us a feel for what everyone wants," he said. "I don't expect a big turnout due to the holiday weekend, but I feel that it will be successful and the word-of-mouth will help to make the rest of the events bigger."
"Dancing in the Streets was created to help bring back some prestige to this town," he explained. "It was also created to bring back some enjoyment and help people work through their hard times along with regrowing the downtown area."
Plans for upcoming installments involve live music--Josh Maziarz and The 68’s--a classic rock and country band, on Sept. 23 and Oct. 7. The theme for Sept. 16 will be the 1960 & 70s, "so dress accordingly," said Williamson. Not to be left out, the 1980s &90s will be celebrated at the end of the month on Sept. 30.
The weekly activity will wrap up for the season with a Trunk-or-Treat Halloween Bash on Oct. 28.
"I just felt like it was something that needed to be done," Williamson concluded.
