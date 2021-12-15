Hopkins County Coroner Dennis Mayfield has released the names of the victims of Friday night’s tornado, which now total 14.
They are:
• Mary Alice Adams — 74
• Marlin Acree — 34
• Jeff Eckert — 70
• Jennifer Eckert — 69
• Sonya Kaye McChesney — 67
• Jennifer Bruce — 65
• Ernie Akin — 86
• Marsha Hall — 71
• Carol Grisham — 80
• Carolyn Sigler — 78
• Carl Hogan — 60
• John Hale — 54
• Claude Mitchell — 67
• Oaklynn Koon — 2 months
Mayfield cautioned that other than Koon, who passed away at Norton’s Hospital in Louisville on Monday, the remainder of these victims were recovered on the scene.
Judge Executive Jack Whitfield reported on Wednesday evening that officials believe there have been 17 deaths total, but four have yet to be reported. If anyone dies while hospitalized outside the county, they cannot be added to the official list until their death is reported to his office by the hospital.
