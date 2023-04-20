The Hopkins County FEMA Board has determined that The Salvation Army and Hope2All Food Bank will receive FEMA funding.
United Way of the Coalfield was tasked with accepting applications for FEMA money and distributing it once agencies were chosen.
Dee Padgett, United Way interim executive director, said The Salvation Army and Hope2All were the only two organizations that applied. She said FEMA monies are different than other grant monies.
“The money must be spent, and receipts turned into FEMA before reimbursement occurs,” said Padgett. “Smaller non-profit agencies might not have enough cash flow to allow this.”
She said at least half of the 2022 monies have not been sent out yet.
FEMA monies can also only be used for food and shelter, like utilities, rent, etc., she said. For that reason, many non-profit organizations are eliminated.
The Salvation Army will receive $13,375, and Hope2All will receive $4,400.
“Both The Salvation Army and Hope2All Food Bank do a great job in meeting these needs,” said Padgett. “We are very pleased that the two applicants will receive this money from FEMA.”
