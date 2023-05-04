The Madisonville Community College will hold the 2023 commencement ceremonies on Friday at the Glema Mahr Center for the Arts on the college’s north campus.
The first ceremony will begin at 5:30 p.m. and includes associates in arts, associates in science, and nursing program graduates. The second ceremony will begin at 7:30 p.m. and will include associate in applied science and diploma graduates from all the other academic programs.
The college will recognize a student as the outstanding student of the year and also present two faculty members with the Richard and Phyllis Frymire Excellence in Teaching Award. Jeff Groves, of Groves Electrical Services, will be honored as the distinguished alumnus for 2023.
MCC President Dr. Cindy Kelley said graduation is a celebration of the students, and MCC is always so happy to host family, friends, and supporters during the commencement exercises.
“We have another outstanding graduating class heading into great careers or onto to transfer at a four-year college or university,” she said. “It is a wonderful opportunity as well to recognize our distinguished alumnus, Jeff Groves, for his support of the college and his contributions to his profession and the community.”
