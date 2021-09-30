When the Kentucky Department of Education released the school report cards this week, the impact COVID-19 had on students was evident.
Hopkins County and Dawson Springs Independent school districts saw the report as confirmation that in-person instruction cannot be replaced.
Hopkins County Schools Superintendent Amy Smith said while the report reflected how the pandemic affected students, they still got a lot of good information from the provided information.
“This shows the importance that we have to do whatever we can to keep our kids in-person,” she said.
Dawson Springs Independent Schools Superintendent Leonard Whalen said even though Dawson’s report looked pretty good, they still have a lot of work to do to make up for lost ground.
“I think the lack of in-person instruction hurt many districts, including us,” he said. “It had a tremendous impact on the scores. (The scores) would be much different, even if they look fairly decent, they would look significantly better if we would have had in-person instruction.”
During a virtual press conference, Kentucky Commissioner of Education Jason Glass said they knew the results across the commonwealth would not be what they wanted to see because of the extreme challenges schools faced the last two years.
“We can use this information to address the gaps caused by COVID-19 disruptions and provide our students with the support they need to be successful,” he said. “This is one of a variety of tools our districts use on a regular basis to gauge where our students are.”
The assessments were administered to Kentucky students during the spring of 2021 to better understand how students who tested performed academically amid a variety of COVID-19 learning disruptions, according to a news release. The assessments were required by the U.S. Department of Education.
For Hopkins County Schools, the KDE reported ACT scores in English, math, science, and reading were the same as the state’s average scores. The average scores ranged from 17 to 18.5, with 371 participants.
Smith said part of the reason for the lower scores is because not everyone in the Hopkins County School system participated in the assessment when in past years they had 100% participation.
“That is a huge reflection,” she said.
In Dawson Springs, the ACT scores were the same or a little better than the state’s average scores. With 44 participants, the scores ranged from 17.8 to 19.5.
Whalen said they had the same participation for the assessment as they normally had, but believed the scores would have been better had there been in-person instruction.
Since COVID-19 impacted many aspects of education in the 2020-2021 school year, KDE applied for and received a waiver from federal accountability, according to a news release, which means the school accountability indicators and ratings were not part of the 2020-2021 reporting.
Since no data was reported for assessment and accountability in the 2019-2020 school year, certain trends and comparisons are not reported in the school report card.
Smith and Whalen took the results as an opportunity to see where they can improve student learning and where to bridge the learning gap caused by COVID-19.
Smith said the schools are seeing gaps in not only academic but social skills as well, especially among the younger students. During COVID-19, when schools were shutdown, they still had small group instruction and personal instruction. She said they will continue those to help bridge that gap.
“That is something that is a big part of our day now, is that small group instruction or that individualized instruction. Meeting the kids where they are,” said Smith. “Making sure we are providing all the resources we can, not just from a classroom setting but from those partnerships we have to help our kids move forward.”
Hopkins County Schools are continuing to partner with Mountain Comprehensive Center to provide mental health counselors in every building, she said.
Dr. Andy Belcher, director of assessment for Hopkins County Schools, said they also used money from the Elementary and Secondary School Emergency Relief Fund to provide interventionists to help students with their learning gap.
“Those teachers are in the building working with students we have identified as having fallen behind in their learning,“ he said.
Students in grades kindergarten through ninth have started Map Testing, he said, which gives teachers a specific indication of where a student’s skill is at in reading and math.
Whalen said for Dawson Springs students, they are focused on getting back into a more normal routine and getting back to basics.
“Trying to evaluate where they were in certain areas and essentially trying to build from where the student was,” he said.
Whalen said the report did not tell them anything they did not already know from internal assessments, and they are working on getting the students back to where they should be academically.
Belcher said the part of the report that stuck out to him was the Quality of School Climate and Culture survey..
“We got an idea of what kids thought about their school life during the pandemic,” he said. “To me, the results from that survey are probably more telling than the measurement of their academic skills.”
They learned that the students felt safe when they were in the building and felt like their teachers cared about them.
“They feel like they have a trusted adult they can go to if there is a problem in their life that they need help or assistance with,” said Belcher.
The goal for both school systems is to get their students back to where they need to be — both academically and socially.
