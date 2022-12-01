To showcase Farmers Market vendors and help get people in the Christmas spirit, the Hopkins County Farmers Market will have an event this Saturday.
The Christmas event will be from 10 a.m. until 2 p.m. at Mahr Park Arboretum in the Danny Peyton Pavilion.
Bunny Wickham, the market manager, said this is the first year the market has done anything like this because once the season ends, they don’t typically schedule anything else.
“We wanted to try to extend that season a little bit and try to offer more things throughout the fall,” she said.
The market season ends in October, but many vendors still have items to offer. She said they have cold crops like cabbage, lettuce, radishes, and kale. There are even some baked goods for sale and jarred items like pickles, jams, and jellies.
Some vendors sell USDA-certified chicken and beef products along with eggs. Wickham said the market offers not just food but many crafts as well.
Many vendors will be selling items that would be great as Christmas gifts or just seasonal decorations.
“We are just trying to bring more opportunities for people to come to the market,” said Wickham.“I don’t know what the temperature will be like on [Dec. 3], that might dictate how many come, but I think at least five or six vendors.”
The event will go on whether it is cold or nice outside. She said the vendors have discussed wearing layers and bringing electric blankets to stay warm outside.
