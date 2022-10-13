As part of ongoing tornado relief efforts, 35 properties local to Dawson Springs are registered to receive trees, shrubs, flowers, plants, etc. on Planting Day 2022.
“Planting Day is the inaugural philanthropy project for the Kentucky Hemp Association (KYHA), a non-profit industry group representing Kentucky’s hemp producers,” said the organization’s president, Katie Moyer.
Dawsonians will remember Moyer as the coordinator of the “Boots on the Ground” volunteer effort during the clean-up phase that lasted for several months after the EF-4 tornado that decimated close to 75% of Dawson Springs.
“The idea for Planting Day stemmed from a request for grass seed to help fight erosion in areas where trees, grass, and other plants were uprooted by the tornado or the cleanup efforts afterward,” Moyer said. “Homeowners who signed up to receive plants will receive a variety of plants such as flowers, trees, shrubs, bushes, seed packets, and the hearty Kentucky 31 Fescue, which was originally produced in Christian County.”
Among the homeowners registered are David and Meredith Hyde, residents of Oak Heights. Meredith initially enrolled in the opportunity because “I know nothing about landscaping,” she said. “Our yard is such a mess. I say ‘It looks like the desert’--crunching and cracking around the house on dry ground is just not the typical Kentucky ground I’m used to.”
Meredith is a Dawson Springs native--born and raised. “I loved being outside barefoot and feeling the grass when I was a kid,” she continued. “Now, we do not go outside barefoot due to all the nails, glass, etc. still being discovered.”
She has no lofty expectations for Saturday’s Planting Day, but is hopeful it is the next step to restoration.
“I understand there are fruit trees being planted as well,” Meredith said. “We did have an apple tree in the backyard that would draw deer during the evening--I hope we can put one or two around the house again.”
Rebuilding their home and restoring their property over the past 10 months hasn’t always been smooth sailing.
“Between waiting on jobs to be completed and our funds being used for our home and such, landscaping hasn’t been a focus,” said Meredith. “We’re trying to stay positive and hopeful that in time everything will get as back to normal as it can be.”
Planting Day 2022 was made possible through “Monetary donations to purchase plants that came from Kentucky hemp producers who wanted to help but weren’t able to volunteer in person,” explained Moyer. “Additional donations were secured from Texas Roadhouse, Roundstone Native Seed Company in Upton, KyProud, the Kentucky Horticulture Council, Kentucky Women in Agriculture, and a group of generous volunteers from South Bend, Indiana.”
As in the immediate aftermath of the tornado, the headquarters for volunteers will be the First Christian Church on Eli St.
“Volunteers will be at the headquarters from 9 a.m to 4 p.m. on Saturday, October 15, and anyone interested in helping is welcome to come,” Moyer said. “Lunch will be provided by Texas Roadhouse in Paducah — chili and rolls to feed 150.”
Volunteers are welcomed, as are supplies that can be provided for the effort.
“Anyone who would like to bring additional plants, bulbs, seeds, etc. may bring them to First Christian Church the morning of Oct. 15,” Moyer concluded. “We will also be taking up candy donations to donate to the Dawson Springs Rotary Club’s Trunk or Treat on Oct. 31.”
