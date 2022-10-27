The Hopkins County-Madisonville Public Library will be hosting Dawson Springs native, Emma Argo, this Saturday for a book launch and signing event.
Argo survived the December 11, 2021 deadly tornado that hit her hometown of Dawson Springs, and she wanted to share her story in the form of a children’s book titled “Bruce’s Home Run”. The book, dedicated to the resilient town of Dawson Springs, is a tribute to those who lost their lives in the tornado.
Argo will be at the library from 11a.m. to noon, speaking to community members about her experience, the book, why she chose to write the book, and much more. She will be signing purchased copies for all who would like one.
“Bruce’s Home Run” will be available for purchase for $12.95. A portion of the proceeds from the book sales will be donated for the maintenance of the Beauty from Ashes Memorial Garden Project on South Main Street in Dawson Springs.
The Hopkins County-Madisonville Library is located at 425 E. Center St. in Madisonville. For more information on the event please reach out to the library directly, 270-825-2680.
