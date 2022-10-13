As recent events have shown, the unexpected can happen at any time, so taking precautions where we can is important.
The western Kentucky chapter of the American Red Cross will be having a Sound the Alarm campaign on Nov. 5.
Linda Porter, the disaster program manager for the chapter, said Sound the Alarm is a national event they do every year.
“We go out into the community and install smoke alarms at no cost to the residents because it is proven that smoke detectors save lives,” she said.
Members of the American Red Cross and local partners will go out on Nov. 5 to houses around Hopkins County to install smoke alarms and help families create emergency escape routes in the case of a fire.
“We have teams that we send out. One is the educator, and one is the installer,” said Porter. “The educator just goes over some fire safety tips, then we have a whiteboard we leave with the residents.”
While the red cross has done blitzes, where they go out into a neighborhood and knock on doors, the event in Hopkins County will be by appointment.
“They can request a visit, and then we are going to be calling out to all of our requests letting them know when we are going to be there and make sure they are going to be home,” said Porter.
They have had around 90 people sign up already, she said. They will probably start reaching out to those 90 next week to set a time for the installation.
“We are going to mark that on our spreadsheet, then we will add folks to the spreadsheet as they call in to request [a smoke alarm],” said Porter.
If anyone wants a smoke detector installed but misses the Nov. 5 deadline, she said to still reach out to the red cross, and they will set up another time to install the smoke alarm.
“They can still use that link to sign up, and we will still follow up with them,” said Porter.
To make an appointment with Sound the Alarm or for more information, call 1-833-431-0725 and leave your contact information and/or the question. Anyone interested in signing up for the event can also visit, redcross.org/KYhomefiresafety and complete the form.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.